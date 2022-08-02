Jake Gyllenhaal Will Take On Patrick Swayze's Role In 'Road House' Remake

Jake Gyllenhaal will take on Patrick Swayze's role in Amazon Studios' remake of "Road House." Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late Patrick Swayze as he begins work on a reimagining of a classic 1980s thriller.

Amazon Studios on Tuesday announced that Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of 1989’s “Road House,” directed by Doug Liman. The “Nightcrawler” actor will play a UFC fighter turned bar bouncer with a mysterious past who helps a small town in the Florida Keys from a corrupt businessman.

Gyllenhaal’s character will be a modernized version of Jason Dalton, played by Swayze in the original. The film, which also stars Lukas Gage, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Billy Magnussen and Daniela Melchior, is reportedly set to begin production in the Dominican Republic later this month.

Liman, whose credits include “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” said in an email statement that he was “thrilled” to be putting his own spin on the classic movie.

“I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role,” he said.

Swayze as Jason Dalton in 1989’s "Road House." Aaron Rapoport via Getty Images

“The original ‘Road House’ has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world,” Joel Silver, who produced the original movie and is back for the remake, told Deadline. “Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

Swayze was hot off his “Dirty Dancing” success when he appeared in the original “Road House,” which also starred Sam Elliott and Kelly Lynch. The movie received mostly negative reviews, with the Chicago Tribune lambasting Swayze’s performance as “mindless posturing,” but nonetheless was a hit on home video.