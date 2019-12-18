Jake Hoot won “The Voice” on Tuesday after an unassuming start on NBC’s singing competition.

The country performer received just one chair turn during the blind auditions, prompting USA Today to call Hoot’s victory “something of a Cinderella story.”

The coach occupying that chair, Kelly Clarkson, helped guide the 31-year-old Tennessean to victory. The finale is decided by a public vote.

“I lost all my breath when they announced my name,” Hoot said, per People.

He also gave a shoutout to his coach.

“Having Kelly believe in me from the get-go and being here tonight is just an incredible thing,” he said.

Clarkson said she was proud of the “one-chair turn man” during the show.

Ricky Duran (Team Blake Shelton) finished second, Katie Kadan (Team John Legend) third and Rose Short (Team Gwen Stefani) fourth.

Watch Hoot perform, above and below.