Jake Paul said he wasn’t making excuses for his boxing defeat to Tommy Fury on Sunday in Saudi Arabia ― but he sure had a funny way of showing it. (Watch the videos below.)
The YouTuber-turned-fighter offered a litany of reasons for his split decision loss.
He questioned the judges’ scoring and dug deep in rationalizing his first career defeat.
“Honestly, I felt flat,” he said.
“I got sick really bad twice in camp, injured my arm,” he said as boos rang out in the arena. “It wasn’t my best performance. But I lost. I’m not making excuses.”
Those sure sounded like excuses, Jake.
Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and a “Love Island” reality star, landed more power blows than Paul and threw more punches in general, ESPN noted, but Paul (6-1) knocked down Fury (9-0) with a jab in the eighth and final round to perhaps inject more suspense into the final decision.
It wasn’t enough.