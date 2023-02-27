What's Hot

Sports

Jake Paul Says He's Not Making Excuses For Boxing Loss To Tommy Fury But Lists Excuses Anyway

The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a split decision to Tommy Fury and had the crowd booing as he explained his defeat.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Jake Paul said he wasn’t making excuses for his boxing defeat to Tommy Fury on Sunday in Saudi Arabia ― but he sure had a funny way of showing it. (Watch the videos below.)

The YouTuber-turned-fighter offered a litany of reasons for his split decision loss.

He questioned the judges’ scoring and dug deep in rationalizing his first career defeat.

“Honestly, I felt flat,” he said.

“I got sick really bad twice in camp, injured my arm,” he said as boos rang out in the arena. “It wasn’t my best performance. But I lost. I’m not making excuses.”

Those sure sounded like excuses, Jake.

Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and a “Love Island” reality star, landed more power blows than Paul and threw more punches in general, ESPN noted, but Paul (6-1) knocked down Fury (9-0) with a jab in the eighth and final round to perhaps inject more suspense into the final decision.

It wasn’t enough.

