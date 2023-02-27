Jake Paul said he wasn’t making excuses for his boxing defeat to Tommy Fury on Sunday in Saudi Arabia ― but he sure had a funny way of showing it. (Watch the videos below.)

The YouTuber-turned-fighter offered a litany of reasons for his split decision loss.

He questioned the judges’ scoring and dug deep in rationalizing his first career defeat.

“Honestly, I felt flat,” he said.

“I got sick really bad twice in camp, injured my arm,” he said as boos rang out in the arena. “It wasn’t my best performance. But I lost. I’m not making excuses.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul says he’s not making excuses after listing like 5 excuses 🤣



*Fast forward the BS to 1:16 pic.twitter.com/0YpDrHvCOy — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 26, 2023

Those sure sounded like excuses, Jake.

Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and a “Love Island” reality star, landed more power blows than Paul and threw more punches in general, ESPN noted, but Paul (6-1) knocked down Fury (9-0) with a jab in the eighth and final round to perhaps inject more suspense into the final decision.

@jakepaul has elite KO power! This is the same strait Jab that knocked down Anderson Silva. When Jake lands his power right hand clean…It’s lights out. #JakepaulTommyFury pic.twitter.com/U1YMRarSw3 — Stocks and Crypto Plays (@AquariusAngel24) February 27, 2023

It wasn’t enough.

TOMMY FURY DEFEATS JAKE PAUL VIA SPLIT DECISION.



(via @BTSportBoxing)pic.twitter.com/qfSPcFsgIf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2023