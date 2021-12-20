Jake Paul Shows Off Fortune-Telling Skills After Knocking Out Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul may have predicted the future by knocking out Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch over the weekend in Tampa, Florida.

The YouTuber floored the former UFC welterweight champion in the sixth round with a right hand, increasing his record to 5-0.

Advertisement

The victorious Paul, in a photo taken by his girlfriend Julia Rose that he posted to Instagram on Sunday, gloated over a message he apparently taped to the dressing room mirror before the fight:

Paul predicted he would “knock out, defeat & embarrass” Woodley. Check mark on all three (even though Woodley took the fight on just a few weeks’ notice).

The afterglow pumped up Paul’s bravado as well. On Sunday, he tweeted to Canelo Alvarez, considered by many to be the best active pound-for-pound boxer in the world:

I hope you’re training @Canelo ☺️ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

“I hope you’re training,” Paul wrote.