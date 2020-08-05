Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul's Home Searched By FBI In California

A search warrant was executed at Paul’s home in the city of Calabasas, though information on the reason for the warrant is sealed, according to a statement released to ET Online:
“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation.
“The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”
Local station KABC noted that the search warrant was issued about two weeks after Paul, 23, hosted a large party at his mansion.
TMZ reported that the search was conducted by what it described as “a small militia ... in armored trucks.” The outlet’s website said at least 20 people were on the grounds, including several in SWAT and/or tactical gear.
Paul’s camp did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.
Calabasas Mayor Alice Weintraub, discussing Paul’s recent party, said she was outraged by the lack of masks and social distancing among its guests.
“I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,” the mayor told KABC. Saying that the community is trying “to do everything we can” to stem the spread of the coronavirus, “and something like this just does the opposite.”
In addition, Paul was charged with two misdemeanors in June after being filmed at a Scottsdale, Arizona, mall as it was being looted.
Paul first gained fame on the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark,” and for a series of YouTube video in which he engaged in outrageous and dangerous stunts. In 2017, he was fired by the Disney Channel after neighbors claimed that his need to create clicky content for his YouTube followers had turned the neighborhood into a “war zone.”