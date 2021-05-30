Jake Tapper Criticizes Colleague Chris Cuomo's Conduct With Brother Andrew

“I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,” Tapper said in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. “And he said, Chris, in his apology that he delivered on air, said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that.”

He added that he works hard to be fair and not cross ethical lines, but understands “the love that Chris has for his brother.”

“I have a brother and I get it. But that was not a fun day,” he said.

Cuomo apologized on “Cuomo Prime Time” last week after The Washington Post reported he had joined meetings with his brother and his team earlier this year to strategize on the governor’s response to sexual harassment allegations. Nine women have accused the governor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including three who said he kissed them without consent.

The report brought questions about whether CNN could objectively cover the scandal. The network said in a statement at the time that it was inappropriate for Cuomo to join those conversations with the governor’s staff; however, Cuomo would not face discipline.

Cuomo apologized to his colleagues, adding that he had been walled off from covering his brother’s crisis and never tried to influence CNN’s coverage.

“It will not happen again,” Cuomo said on air. “It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I’m sorry for that.”