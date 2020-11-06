Jake Tapper Calls Election 'Rantings' By Trump's 'Spawn' Something From An Acid Trip

CNN’s fed-up host Jake Tapper let loose on Donald Trump’s adult sons and their blatant disinformation about the election, saying the “crayoned ravings” of the president’s “spawn” sound like something from an acid trip.

Tapper was also annoyed that almost no one in the Republican Party is pushing back against claims by Trump and his sons that the election was rigged. He called criticism by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) “mealy-mouthed.”

Tapper went after the increasingly wild charges from Eric and Donald Trump Jr. in response to complaints by CNN co-host Abby Phillip about Fox News generally helping to bolster the president’s baseless assaults on the election process.

“If you’re upset about what you see on Fox, and you have every right to be, you should check out the Twitter feed of the president’s spawn — because it is like rantings in crayon from someone having an LSD trip,” Tapper said.

As for Romney, he was measured in his complaints about Trump’s attacks on the election Thursday. But on Friday he was more pointed, complaining in a tweet that the president is “wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen.”

He added: “Doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens institutions that lie at the foundation of the republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.”

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said shortly before Trump’s attack on the election that once the results are certified, “all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost.”

He told the “Today” show Friday after Trump’s press briefings and tweets characterizing the election as illegitimate: “I saw the president’s speech last night, and it was very hard to watch. The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated.”

Check out the CNN video clip up top. Tapper goes after the president’s “spawn” at 3:10.

