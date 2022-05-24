Jake Tapper Reportedly Taped Show At CNN Studio After Testing Positive For COVID-19

CNN anchor Jake Tapper angered some network staffers earlier this month by taping a show at CNN’s Washington, D.C., bureau after testing positive for COVID-19, The Daily Beast reported Monday.

Tapper tested positive for the virus while at the bureau on Monday May 9, just before taping his 4 p.m. ET. show, two people familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast’s media newsletter, Confider. However, he did not go home immediately, instead choosing to shoot “The Lead” on site.

The following day, CNN’s Dana Bash filled in for Tapper. By Wednesday, he was back on air, filming from what appeared to be a home studio.

Some CNN staffers were incensed by Jake Tapper's decision to stay at work while infected with the coronavirus, The Daily Beast reported. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

CNN acknowledged that Tapper did the show after testing positive, but maintained he did not break any rules.

“Testing is voluntary to enter our offices. It is mandatory to enter the studios. He tested shortly before his show,” a network spokesperson told Confider. “When he was notified of the positive result, he asked CNN execs what to do and then followed it to the letter ― he double-masked and isolated, did the show solo in a flash studio (single-person enclosed room) and went home immediately after.”

