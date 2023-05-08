What's Hot

Personal Trainers Share The 1 Exercise They Never Do

Richard Dreyfuss Ripped Over Startlingly Bizarre Take On Blackface

Joe Vogel Is Running To Be The Second Gen Z Member Of Congress

King Charles Guest-Stars On 'American Idol' And That's A Tough Act To Follow

Raccoon Falls Through Classroom Ceiling At Texas High School

34 Things You Need To See If You’re Not On The Product Side Of TikTok (Yet)

After 31 Years, I Read My Mother’s Suicide Note For The First Time. 5 Words Changed Everything.

A 2022 Tom Hanks Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

This Romantic 'Bridgerton' Spinoff Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Beefs With Suns Owner After Contact In Playoff Game

Baseball Announcer Says Racial Slur On Air And Punishment Comes Down

Tucker Carlson Reportedly 'Preparing For War' With Fox News Following Exit

MediaCNNruth bader ginsburgjake tapper

Jake Tapper Evokes Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Grill Dick Durbin Over Dianne Feinstein Absence

The CNN anchor referred to Democrats as "very ginger and very polite" when it came to the late Supreme Court justice's potential retirement.
Ben Blanchet

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday questioned Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) over Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) monthslong absence from the Senate.

And he compared Democrats’ response to their “very ginger and very polite” approach to pushing for the possible retirement of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who didn’t step down even when Democrats controlled the Senate and Barack Obama was president. (Watch below.)

“I mean all due respect, Sir, you and your fellow Democrats were very ginger and very polite when it came to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and not pushing her to retire when you had a Democratic majority in the Senate,” said Tapper, recalling that the liberal justice held onto her job until her death in 2020 at age 87.

“How’d that work out for you? How’d that work out for Roe v. Wade?”

Some Democrats say Feinstein’s absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee is delaying confirmation of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees. Durbin, who chairs the committee, has asked senators to show “kindness” as Feinstein recovers from shingles.

A New York Times editorial on Friday called on Feinstein to step down. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other progressive Democrats also have called on Feinstein to resign.

Feinstein, 89, has said she intends to serve out her term, which ends in January 2025.

H/T: Mediaite

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community