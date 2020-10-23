CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday warned voters to be prepared for an onslaught of baseless accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies over the next 11 days as the 2020 election heads into its final stretch.
Tapper, during his analysis of the final debate between the president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, hammered Trump for running “the single most negative, sleazy campaign in American history for a major party candidate.”
Trump, his relatives, campaign and allies in the media are leveling charges “so heinous I’m not even going to say them, just nonsense, crap, tied into QAnon, tied into Pizzagate, tied into the worst things you could say about a person with no evidence,” noted Tapper.
It was “so disgusting and so beneath what this election should be,” he added.
“I just want viewers at home to be ready because all of their grandparents’ Facebook feeds and all of the Twittersphere, it’s going to be so heinous over the next 11 days and people should just be prepared for it,” said the CNN anchor.
“The president leaned into some of it, generally to some of the sleazier baseless accusations, not the worse, but it’s going to get a lot worse,” he cautioned.
Check out the video here:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place