CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday warned voters to be prepared for an onslaught of baseless accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies over the next 11 days as the 2020 election heads into its final stretch.

Tapper, during his analysis of the final debate between the president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, hammered Trump for running “the single most negative, sleazy campaign in American history for a major party candidate.”

Trump, his relatives, campaign and allies in the media are leveling charges “so heinous I’m not even going to say them, just nonsense, crap, tied into QAnon, tied into Pizzagate, tied into the worst things you could say about a person with no evidence,” noted Tapper.

It was “so disgusting and so beneath what this election should be,” he added.

“I just want viewers at home to be ready because all of their grandparents’ Facebook feeds and all of the Twittersphere, it’s going to be so heinous over the next 11 days and people should just be prepared for it,” said the CNN anchor.

“The president leaned into some of it, generally to some of the sleazier baseless accusations, not the worse, but it’s going to get a lot worse,” he cautioned.

Check out the video here: