Jake Tapper Thoroughly Dismantles Trump's Latest Dishonest Tweet About The Election

President Donald Trump’s latest dishonest tweet about the 2020 election got a thorough debunking from CNN’s Jake Tapper early Wednesday.
Tapper wasn’t having it after Trump tweeted a fantasy scenario of how he could actually end up beating President-elect Joe Biden. (Trump lost the election, despite his lies.)
The CNN anchor went through Trump’s post clause by clause, calling out the falsehoods one by one.
Tapper ended his response with a sarcastic dig: “Otherwise, good tweet.”
People on Twitter cheered Tapper’s tart retort as the reply went viral:
