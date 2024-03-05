CNN’s Jake Tapper saw the funny side on Monday after he accidentally told Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley that former President Donald Trump had “participated in an erection.”
During a discussion on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that Colorado cannot boot Trump from its 2024 presidential ballot, Haley told Tapper she was “very happy” with the decision as she wanted to defeat Trump “fair and square.”
“Right, the Colorado Supreme Court, of course, wasn’t saying. However, partisan people might have thought that decision was, their official explanation was not they didn’t like Donald Trump,” noted Tapper.
Then he said, “They said he participated in an erection, and I have to...”
Tapper corrected himself, “Insurrection. Sorry. An insurrection.”
The anchor blamed getting up “at five this morning to do Kasie Hunt’s show.”
“I’m exhausted,” he told Haley, who had a small smile and chuckled after his explanation.
Tapper isn’t the only one to misspeak “insurrection” as “erection,” though.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made the same mistake in January 2021:
As did CNN’s Anderson Cooper:
And Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) flubbed the word on “The View” later that year: