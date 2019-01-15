Jake Tapper showed once again that he is quite the talented cartoonist with his latest artistic examination of President Donald Trump’s administration.
For the CNN host’s newest “State of the Cartoonian” segment, he explored Trump’s penchant for sometimes going medieval with his ideas. Tapper also proposed a watery alternative to the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that Trump is so desperate to build.
Check out the clip here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter