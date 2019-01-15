MEDIA

CNN's Jake Tapper Gets Medieval On Donald Trump's Ideas

The CNN host gives Trump the cartoon treatment.

Jake Tapper showed once again that he is quite the talented cartoonist with his latest artistic examination of President Donald Trump’s administration.

For the CNN host’s newest “State of the Cartoonian” segment, he explored Trump’s penchant for sometimes going medieval with his ideas. Tapper also proposed a watery alternative to the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that Trump is so desperate to build.

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

CNN Jake Tapper Donald Trump Border Wall Cartoon