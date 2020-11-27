CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to Donald Trump’s outburst at a reporter on Thursday with a stark reminder for the president ― that he won’t be in office for much longer.

Trump snapped at Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason for interrupting him during one of his lengthy, conspiracy theory-filled rambles in a press conference that followed the president’s video chat with service members for Thanksgiving.

“Don’t talk to me that way,” Trump told Mason. “You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

Check out the exchange here:

JUST IN: President Trump snaps at reporter objecting to the President's false claims about the election: "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way." pic.twitter.com/RbTKItjs9L — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020

Tapper on Twitter named Mason as the “excellent journalist” who was “on the other end of this spectacle.”

He then dinged the president with this line:

“Jeff will still be working at the White House after January 20, 2021.”

The excellent journalist @jeffmason1 is on the other end of this spectacle.



Jeff will still be working at the White House after January 20, 2021. https://t.co/OJoGCvzUrG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 27, 2020

Tapper’s tweet has gone viral, receiving more than 38,000 likes on the platform.

Trump elsewhere in the presser refused to acknowledge his defeat in the 2020 election, repeated baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud and did not acknowledge whether he’d attend Biden’s inauguration.