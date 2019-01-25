Jake Tapper Mockingly Declares: 'Let Them Eat Trump Steak!'

CNN’s Jake Tapper opened Thursday’s broadcast of “The Lead” with a dig at the Trump administration’s apparent lack of empathy for the 800,000 federal employees currently without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown.

“Let them eat Trump Steak!” Tapper declared.

On Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested that federal employees could just obtain loans to tide them over as the longest shutdown in U.S. history drags on. And earlier in the week, Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric, claimed the shutdown was causing “a little bit of pain” but “is so much bigger than any one person.”

Tapper described these tone-deaf comments as “a bit Marie Antoinette-esque,” per Mediaite.

“Particularly given that tomorrow will mark the second paystub that will read $0.00. A full month of no pay,” he said.

Tapper and a panel of guests also discussed the White House’s seeming callousness: