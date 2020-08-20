Jake Tapper Asks Pointed Question About What The GOP Has Now Become

CNN’s Jake Tapper pulled no punches with a pointed question about the GOP on Wednesday.

Tapper noted to former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) how “two completely unhinged conspiracy theorists, both of them complete bigots as well” had in the last week won their Republican congressional primaries.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman, won the runoff for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She has embraced QAnon and 9/11 truther conspiracy theories and expressed anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic views in videos online.

Far-right extremist Laura Loomer, who describes herself as a “proud Islamophobe,” will contest Florida’s 21st Congressional District. She has been banned from social media for hate speech.

“President Donald Trump has praised both of them, gone out of his way to say positive things about these really rather unlikeable candidates in terms of what they say and do,” said Tapper.

The anchor then asked: “Is it possible that the Republican party is now the party of deranged bigots and there isn’t a place in it any longer for a Charlie Dent?”

Dent, who stepped down from Congress in 2018 and has endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election, expressed shock at Trump’s praise for the pair on Twitter:

Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet! https://t.co/pKZp35dUYr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

“All this does is empower the whack-jobs and the nuts to come out,” said Dent.

“With strong leadership we should be able to marginalize folks like that and it’s really a sad state of affairs when the president endorses a 9/11 truther,” he added. “I mean, it’s just beyond me.”

Check out the exchange here:

Jake Tapper to former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent: "In the last week or so, two completely unhinged conspiracy theorists, both of them complete bigots as well, have won GOP nominations, Trump has praised them both. Is it possible the GOP is now the party of deranged bigots? pic.twitter.com/nhjfPvEnyX — Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 19, 2020

