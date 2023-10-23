Jake Tapper Scorches House Republican With 1 Brutal Question On Hellish Speaker Race

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jake Tapper didn’t hold back Sunday as he hit Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) with a harsh question on the state of the House GOP amid its speaker stalemate.

“I hope you don’t take this personally but do you guys have any idea how clownish you look?” Tapper asked Turner on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Well, you know, Jake, I’m very fond of saying that Congress is a lot like high school but even more so,” Turner replied, “so, hopefully, we’ll get past this.”

The CNN anchor has dropped sharp words for House Republicans in recent days as they enter another week without a leader in the chamber following the ouster of former Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Tapper, earlier in his interview with Turner, referred to the speaker candidates before asking if the lawmaker’s preferred choice for the job could get the necessary 217 votes from the 221-member House GOP conference.

Turner noted that it would be “very difficult” for a candidate to get that amount of votes, comparing the task to “the sort of Rubik’s Cube of the answer to all of this.”