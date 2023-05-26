CNN anchor Jake Tapper used the word “horrible” not once but twice on Thursday to describe President Joe Biden’s polling numbers ― and “The Lead” host threw in a “bad” to assess the incumbent’s perceived impact on the country if he’s reelected. (Watch the video below.)

“Horrible news, horrible for Joe Biden in our new CNN poll,” Tapper said, referring to results released earlier that day. “While the president leads his Democratic competitors by a huge margin, two-thirds of all of the American people surveyed, 66% of the public say that a Biden victory would either be a setback or a disaster for the United States.”

“When it comes to how voters see Joe Biden and another presidential term, I mean, those are some bad numbers,” the CNN anchor noted.

CNN political director David Chalian painted a grim picture of Biden’s electability. He noted that 41% of Americans said it would be a “disaster” if he were to win and an additional 26% said it would be a “setback,” according to the survey. Biden’s appeal to independent voters had fallen as well ― a “warning sign,” Chalian noted.

Not that the Democratic president’s leading Republican rival for 2024, former President Donald Trump, was faring much better. According to the poll, 44% said a win for Trump would amount to “disaster” while 12% said it would be a “setback.”

Tapper’s reaction brought to mind George Stephanopoulos’s unfiltered analysis of a recent ABC/Washington poll that showed Biden trailing Trump in a general election. The data indicated that a Trump victory would likely be aided by people who believe Trump should be held criminally accountable for efforts to overturn the 2020 election but would vote for him anyway.

“This poll is just brutal for President Biden,” Stephanopoulos said on ABC’s “This Week” earlier this month.