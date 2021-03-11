Texas Sen. John Cornyn on Thursday showed he’s either a snowflake or a hypocrite with a very short memory by attacking Vanita Gupta’s nomination for a top Justice Department position for her past fiery tweets.

Although Gupta has support from America’s law enforcement community, Cornyn, a Republican, suggested her ill-advised tweets show she’d use the No. 3 job in the Justice Department to go after political enemies.

The nominee for Associate AG Vanita "Gupta graciously pledged to stop attacking people on Twitter if confirmed. But if confirmed she won’t need Twitter to go after her political opponents. She will have the power of the U.S. government behind her.



That’s scary." @powerlineblog — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 11, 2021

CNN anchor Jake Tapper responded with a sarcastic tweet that alluded to the nasty social media posts of former president Donald Trump, who Cornyn supported.

Yeah can’t imagine what it would be like if someone in government attacked people on twitter https://t.co/aLZq2LiItE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2021

Cornyn ignored Tapper’s indirect reference to Trump and cheekily responded that the newscaster obviously agreed with him.

So you approve? https://t.co/SHpAJFIjCL — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 11, 2021

Tapper went on to criticize the senior Texas senator for his double standard of demanding civility from Democrats who are also women of color while ignoring the many insulting and disturbing tweets posted by Trump during his presidency:

“For a half decade you’ve been as quiet as a church mouse about twitter attacks from someone with far more power than an associate attorney general,” Tapper wrote. “The question isn’t about my standards. It’s about where yours have been.”

For a half decade you’ve been as quiet as a church mouse about twitter attacks from someone with far more power than an associate attorney general. The question isn’t about my standards. It’s about where yours have been. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2021

Cornyn didn’t immediately answer the skewering, but people on Twitter lambasted his hypocrisy.

Irony is dead. This tweet killed irony. https://t.co/zGJKXL0Bwh — Morgan Polikoff (@mpolikoff) March 11, 2021

maybe don't use your official office account with the full power of the US Senate behind it to attack people on Twitter for pointing out you and your cronies nonsense on their on Twitter



The words "snow" and "flake" come to mind, so "dumb" and "ass" https://t.co/tjyTmW9Qst — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) March 11, 2021

Under what rock have you been hiding for the last five years, fucknut?



They truly make everything bigger in Texas. Cowards included. https://t.co/jAf7FTZgQD — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 11, 2021

Trump was happy to abuse the power of government but he kept going after his political opponents on Twitter as well. https://t.co/fpZlEqB9cG — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) March 11, 2021

Is your staff is making fun of you by letting you parody yourself like this? Is your staff hoping you'll be attacked for your support of Trump attacking people on Twitter with the power of the U.S. government behind him? https://t.co/b2EBzkSQ3Q — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) March 11, 2021

yes imagine the power of the government and someone who does mean tweets. its a good thing john cornyn and every other republican in congress never recently supported somebody like that. https://t.co/Y4Qo2QCSXP — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 11, 2021