Jake Tapper Drops Blistering S-Bomb On Marjorie Taylor Greene On Live TV

CNN’s Jake Tapper cursed out far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for hypocrisy on live TV after the conspiracy theory-peddling lawmaker authored a motion to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), which accused Tlaib of “antisemitic activity” over her criticism of Israel.

“The degree to which some folks only pretend to care about antisemitism when they can weaponize it never ceases to amaze,” Tapper said to close Sunday’s episode of “State of the Union.”

Tapper acknowledged Tlaib, who is Palestinian American, has come under fire from even Democratic colleagues for her anti-Israel comments as violence escalates in the Israel-Hamas war. But the anchor asked if House Republicans are “really in a place to censure” Tlaib.

“The leading Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, he dined with Holocaust deniers,” Tapper recalled. “Donald Trump posted a screed accusing liberal Jews of ‘voting to destroy America and Israel’ last Rosh Hashanah to nary a peep from any House Republican leaders.”

Tapper then focused on Greene’s history of antisemitic comments.

“This is the same Marjorie Taylor Greene who has pushed the great replacement theory in videos, the deranged notion that rich Jews are trying to replace white Americans and Westerners with Blacks and brown Muslims. Not to mention, of course, her Jewish space laser conspiracy that a consortium including, yes, wealthy Jews, were using lasers on satellites to start forest fires.”

Greene also likened COVID pandemic mask mandates to the Holocaust.

“Antisemitism is not a cudgel to be used against people for political points,” said Tapper. “Nor is Islamophobia or racism, or anti-gay behavior or misogyny or any other kind of bigotry.”

“This shit is not a game,” he concluded.