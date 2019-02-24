CNN's Jake Tapper Pictures Oscars Red Carpet With Sean Spicer Reporting

Now that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is a correspondent for the TV news magazine “Extra,” CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t resist picturing what the red carpet arrivals for the 2019 Oscars might be like with an infusion of political drama.

In his animated commentary “State of the Cartoonion,” Tapper shows the notably testy Spicer encountering the likes of Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Christian Bale and Vice President Mike Pence.

But there’s one best actress nominee that Spicer might not want to talk to. Look out for that podium!