Jake Tapper Shares Surprising Moment Of Levity With Israeli Hostage’s Mother

CNN host Jake Tapper and the mother of an Israeli hostage found brief light amid a dark situation on Monday. (Watch the video below.)
Rachel Goldberg, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped by Hamas militants in the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war, was asked about her meeting with X (née Twitter) owner Elon Musk, earlier in the day. Musk met with Israeli leaders and the relatives of abductees, including Goldberg, after he got flak for endorsing a tweet with anti-Jewish sentiments.
Tapper asked her if the subject came up. Goldberg replied that it had not, leading to a funny exchange between them.
“I’m a little bit old, so like, I’m not a Twitter or X person,” she said.
“Rachel, we’re the exact same age,” Tapper, 54, replied. “Cut it out.”
“You’re also old, OK?” she said, prompting laughter from the anchor. “In fact, don’t throw me under the bus, Jake, ’cause you’re six months older than I am.”
Goldberg told Tapper she was encouraged by the recent freeing of some hostages in Gaza, Mediaite reported. But despite efforts to remain upbeat, Goldberg has previously expressed her “slow motion torment.”
As for her conversation with Musk, she said, “He seemed genuinely concerned and moved by what he was hearing.”
Musk received a rebuke from the White House when he recently seconded a tweet that accused Jews of “pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”