CNN’s Jake Tapper has again called out elected Republicans who lie and peddle conspiracy theories, asking: “Why should I put any of them on TV?”

The anchor’s Sunday “State of the Union” show has since January not booked any elected Republicans who backed ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies.

Tapper, appearing on Tuesday’s broadcast of “New Day,” likened some Republicans to Doritos. “You can’t just do one,” he said. “You keep lying and lying and lying.”

He listed some of the falsehoods pushed by Republicans in recent weeks ― from Trump’s election falsehoods and baseless claims that President Joe Biden wants “to steal your hamburgers for climate change” to their appeasement of COVID-19-deniers and followers of the bonkers QAnon conspiracy theory.

“The lie about the election on its own is anti-democracy, and it is sowing seeds of ignorance in the populous, and obviously has the potential to incite violence,” said Tapper. “But beyond that is, if you’re willing to lie about that, what are you not willing to lie about?”

“I happen to believe that this country needs a strong, thriving, healthy, fact-based Republican party,” Tapper acknowledged.

“We need those debates happening. But we can’t have those debates if one side of the argument is not willing to stick to standards and facts,” he concluded. “How am I supposed to believe anything they say? If they’re willing to lie about Joe Biden wanting to steal your hamburgers and QAnon and the big lie about the election, what are they not willing to lie about? Why should I put any of them on TV?”

