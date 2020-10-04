'A Symbol Of Your Own Failures': Jake Tapper Takes It To Trump

Now Trump and several in his circle who have followed his lead have become sick with COVID-19 themselves.

“I wish you all health and recovery and a long life,” Tapper told those who have contracted the virus. “But we have to note the tragedy here. It is horrible and awful and profound.”

Speaking directly to Trump, Tapper concluded: “Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures — failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance — the same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us.”

He added: “Get well, and please, for the rest of us who don’t get to go to Walter Reed, get well and get it together.”

Check it out in the video up top.