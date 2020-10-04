'A Symbol Of Your Own Failures': Jake Tapper Takes It To Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper blistered Donald Trump Sunday, even as the president battles COVID, lashing him as a symbol of his own failures.
“Many Americans are likely feeling both sympathy and anger ... Sympathy for all of those suffering, including President Trump ... But also anger because so much, so much of all this pain could have been avoided,” the CNN host said on “State of the Union.”
Many have been doing everything possible to protect “ourselves and our families,” as well as our communities — by social distancing, wearing masks, holding events remotely, he noted.
“It’s a real crisis, it’s going to leave scars,” Tapper added. More than 208,000 Americans have lost their lives; people have lost jobs, and children are missing out on school.
Yet amid the crisis, Trump expresses “disdain” for health measures and for those who follow them, said Tapper.
The Americans who “don’t listen to science or medicine, who think masks are too intrusive, who pack bars, who willfully risk spreading the virus, you are making it worse for all of us. You are extending how long this pandemic will last,” Tapper added. “And it is tragic to say, many — if not most — of you are taking your cues from the leader of the free world.”
Now Trump and several in his circle who have followed his lead have become sick with COVID-19 themselves.
“I wish you all health and recovery and a long life,” Tapper told those who have contracted the virus. “But we have to note the tragedy here. It is horrible and awful and profound.”
Speaking directly to Trump, Tapper concluded: “Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures — failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance — the same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us.”
He added: “Get well, and please, for the rest of us who don’t get to go to Walter Reed, get well and get it together.”
Check it out in the video up top.
