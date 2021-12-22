Jake Tapper Slams RFK Jr's Offer Of A Vaccine Mandate Debate: 'Truly Embarrassing'

Kennedy on Tuesday attempted to legitimize conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccinations by making the offer to Tapper and couching it in terms of “divergent opinions.”

Advertisement

“We both feel passionate about our views on vaccine mandates. Let’s have a debate for the benefit of Americans,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter. We can debate your enthusiastic support of censorship and our divergent opinions on Dr. Fauci’s effectiveness as the covid pandemic manager.”

.@jaketapper We both feel passionate about our views on vaccine mandates. Let's have a debate for the benefit of Americans. We can debate your enthusiastic support of censorship and our divergent opinions on Dr. Fauci's effectiveness as the covid pandemic manager. #MakeJakeDebate — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 21, 2021

Tapper declined the offer on Wednesday morning. He called Kennedy’s proposal “truly embarrassing” and said he’s “not going to lend credence to a conspiracy theorist whose views are so false, unhinged, and dangerous to public health his own siblings feel the need [to] publish op-eds against him.”

Truly embarrassing.



No, I’m not going to lend credence to a conspiracy theorist whose views are so false, unhinged, and dangerous to public health his own siblings feel the need publish op-eds against him.https://t.co/sLCLs3OQ7n https://t.co/zKNZifvI1s — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 22, 2021

Kennedy has notoriously spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. For years, he’s been a prominent peddler of debunked conspiracy theories bashing childhood vaccines, such as claims that they cause autism.

Instagram permanently banned Kennedy in Feburary for spreading misinformation about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Advertisement

Kennedy’s anti-vaccine push also has failed to convince his own wife, actor Cheryl Hines.

When the couple held a holiday party this month, guests were instructed to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 before attending.