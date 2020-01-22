Jake Tapper Hits Saudi Embassy With Scathing Reminder About Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia’s U.S. embassy incurred the wrath of CNN’s Jake Tapper after it called for a probe into media reports that the kingdom’s crown prince was behind the 2018 hacking of a cellphone belonging to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The embassy denied the story and demanded an investigation “so that we can have all the facts out.”

“Great idea,” Tapper fired back on Twitter.

“There was a respected Washington Post columnist who I would love to have investigate the matter, but you killed him,” Tapper added.

Great idea. There was a respected Washington Post columnist who i would love to have investigate the matter but you killed him https://t.co/ynNJ7kg4z5 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2020

Tapper was referencing the October 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence officials believe was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi officials have repeatedly denied the link. Five people in December were sentenced to death for the killing and three more were jailed. Human rights experts have questioned the legitimacy of the trial.

