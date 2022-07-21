As British athlete Jake Wightman pulled off a shocking victory to become the 1500m men’s world champion in Oregon on Tuesday night, it was his dad, Geoff, calling the race over the loudspeakers.

Jake Wightman finished in 3:29:23 ― just seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir. The 28-year-old looked as surprised as anyone as he brought it home, his mouth gaping in awe.

“Jake Wightman has just had the run of his life,” his dad announced over the speakers as he crossed the line. “My voice has gone.”

Britain's Jake Wightman reacts after winning the men's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images

Moments later, the big screen at Eugene’s Hayward Field switched to show the stadium announcer. “I have got to tell you why the camera is on me. That’s my son. I coach him. And he’s the world champion,” he explained to the crowd.

Geoff Wightman, a former top marathon runner and a veteran athletics commentator, has been calling races for his son since he was a kid.

“I’ve been doing his school sports day since he was about 11 because my wife’s been his PE teacher,” he later said, according to The Guardian.

Jake Wightman has become the World 1500m champion. Geoff calling his son becoming a World Champion is priceless. Helene, part of our team, filmed Dad. I sat with Mum Susan..then could not wait to give my mate a hug. Beyond proud. ❤️@JakeSWightman @WightmanGeoff @SusanWightman6 pic.twitter.com/8I8IT6ntwb — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) July 20, 2022

Jake was later pictured with mom and dad, all looking proud as punch. Both parents are former athletes, with mom Susan Wightman having represented Team GB in the marathon at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Geoff (left) and Susan Wightman pose with their son, gold medalist Jake Wightman, after the men's 1500-meter final run at the World Athletics Championships. via Associated Press

Asked how he felt about his dad’s commentating, Jake Wightman said he hardly notices his voice over the speaker anymore, though noted he can be “a bit of a robot on the mic sometimes.”

“I hope he broke down today. It will be interesting to watch it back. My mum was in tears, someone was crying!” he said.

But dad says he has to keep it professional.

“The crowds have got bigger, the stadiums have got bigger but the threat is always that if I am not impartial or start coaching over the microphone, I’ll get taken off the 1500m and I love the 1500m,” he told the BBC.

“It’s his achievement. I’m in the background blithering away.”