The Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, had no defense for the aftereffects of recent surgery to repair a damaged left shoulder.

On Tuesday, the Super Bowl-winning star posted funny video of himself in a stupor in his hospital bed surrounded by staff. (Watch it below.)

“All right, let’s discharge, baby!” he says.

When it becomes apparent that he’s in no state to leave, he trains his attention on a pile of crackers placed in his lap.

“These ain’t no Ritz Crackers,” he gripes. But he’s reassured that they are a mix of graham crackers and Ritz Crackers (or a reasonable facsimile).

He proceeds to munch on the crackers and sounds like the Cookie Monster ― a very groggy Cookie Monster.

Ramsey has no memory of the moment but the Rams won’t let him forget.

Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson tweeted an “Lmao,” prompting Ramsey to reply: “Them meds was on DAWGWORK!”

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald chimed in with laughing emojis.