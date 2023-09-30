Democrat Jamaal Bowman Pulls Fire Alarm In House Building Amid Chaotic Shutdown Votes

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) on Saturday pulled a fire alarm in a House building in the midst of chaotic and tense negotiations on Capitol Hill to avert a government shutdown.

Bowman was caught on camera pulling the alarm in the Cannon House building right around the time that Democrats on the House floor were stalling for time in order to review a new GOP proposal for keeping the government open.

Bowman’s chief of staff Sarah Iddrissu later tweeted that it was an accident.

Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion. — Sarah (@SarahIddrissu) September 30, 2023

It’s not clear how it could be an accident to pull a fire alarm. Bowman later told reporters he “didn’t know it was going to trip the whole building” when he pulled the fire alarm and caused an evacuation.

U.S. Capitol Police were reportedly circulating a photo of Bowman setting off the alarm.

🚨🚨NEW -- Capitol Police are circulating this photo of a man pulling the fire alarm in Cannon. Looks a lot like Jamaal Bowman pic.twitter.com/khzpigSvWI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2023

Paul Starks, a spokesman for the Capitol Police, confirmed more details and said they are investigating how this happened.

“Today at 12:05 p.m., a fire alarm was activated on the 2nd floor of the Cannon House Office Building. The building was evacuated while USCP officers checked the building. The building was reopened after it was determined that there was not a threat. An investigation into what happened and why continues,” Starks said in a statement.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) said Bowman committed a felony by pulling a fire alarm when there was no emergency, and suggested he did so to help Democrats run out the clock during debate on a government spending bill.

A Democrat Member of Congress just committed a felony by pulling the fire alarm to try to delay and stop a Congressional vote to fund the government. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 30, 2023

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN’s Manu Raju that the incident is “embarrassing” and that Bowman “should not go without punishment.”

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), the chairman of the House Administration Committee, tweeted that the committee is looking into what happened.

Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway. - Chairman Bryan Steil — House Admin. Committee GOP (@HouseAdmin) September 30, 2023

A request for comment from Bowman’s office was not immediately returned.