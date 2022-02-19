The island nation also had a two-man team and a woman in the monobob at the Beijing games. But the 4-man squad is the stuff of pop culture legend due to the movie “Cool Runnings,” a lighthearted dramatization of Jamaica’s first Olympic foursome in Calgary in 1988.

The country is looking for another Hollywood ending at future games.

“Our big plan for 2026 is to qualify for four events, two teams per event, and to have someone on the podium in 2030,” Jamaican Bobsled Federation President Chris Stokes told The Daily Mirror.