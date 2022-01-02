Jamal Khashoggi's Saudi Killers Reportedly Doing Easy Time In Security Compound

At least three members of a Saudi hit squad convicted of murdering Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi are serving out their time in accommodations in a security compound — not a prison — in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh, sources have told The Guardian.

They’re staying in villas and buildings run by Saudi Arabia’s State Security agency. Visitors — including caterers, gardeners, technicians and family members — come frequently to the compound, witnesses told the Guardian.

Advertisement

The accommodations appear to support fears that the killers are not being held accountable for Khashoggi’s shocking, grisly murder.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national who was sharply critical of the royal family and was living in the U.S. at the time, was murdered and dismembered when he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

He was attacked by a group of men, including members of Saudi security, on the orders of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, American intelligence officials determined.

But then-President Donald Trump said he believed claims that the royal family had nothing to do with the journalist’s murder — and took no action against the Saudis for his death. Trump suggested unknown “rogue killers” may have been responsible.

Advertisement

“I saved his ass,” Trump said of the crown prince last year in an interview with Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for his book “Rage.” “I was able to get Congress to leave him alone.”

Bin Salman “will always say that he didn’t do it,” Trump told Woodward. “He says that to everybody, and frankly I’m happy that he says that.”

In the wake of the Trump administration’s cozy relationship with the Saudis, the former president’s son-in-law and one-time senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, traveled to Saudi Arabia in November seeking money for his new financial investing operation from the Saudi Public Investment Fund.