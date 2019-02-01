Jameela Jamil Responds To Backlash Over New Aerie Campaign

Aerie by Ali Mitton (From left) Iskra Lawrence, Brenna Huckaby, Busy Philipps, Jameela Jamil, Cleo Wade, Aly Raisman, Samira Wiley and Molly Burke in Aerie's latest campaign.

Jameela Jamil’s latest effort to champion diversity and inclusivity isn’t going over well with her followers. But she’s taking the criticism in stride.

On Thursday, “The Good Place” actress announced her new role as an Aerie spokesmodel and shared a few images from the brand’s new campaign. Jamil stars in the unretouched images alongside gymnast Aly Raisman, model Iskra Lawrence, actors Samira Wiley and Busy Philipps, Paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, poet and artist Cleo Wade and content creator Molly Burke.

“So excited to announce that I am joining @Aerie as an # aerierolemodel and got to stand next to so many women I love and admire at our shoot. No retouching and inclusive of everyone,” Jamil tweeted.

“I’ve never seen a campaign like this before that represents so many minorities, and I’m proud to be in it,” she wrote in another tweet.

So excited to announce that I am joining @Aerie as an #aerierolemodel and got to stand next to so many women I love and admire at our shoot. No retouching and inclusive of everyone. #aeriepartner. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ckulmbSfY — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 31, 2019

While it’s true the campaign is quite diverse, especially given the fashion industry’s standards, some people were quick to say it isn’t inclusive enough. The biggest thing people took issue with was Jamil’s use of “everybody” in describing the campaign; many people wrote on Twitter that the images didn’t actually represent everybody but instead represented a limited range of body types.

And not a SINGLE fat woman in sight. @jameelajamil everyone; singlehandedly destroying the #bodypositivity movement one bullshit post at a time. https://t.co/bxeYDhPT8E — selfloveandsarah (@selflovesarah) January 31, 2019

let’s not say everyone if it’s not for everyone — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) January 31, 2019

"Shop jeans in sizes 00-20."

"31 sizes in bras, with DD & DDD cups in every bra fit."

Largest size is XXL.



"Inclusive of everyone." https://t.co/DrN6oTbolN — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) January 31, 2019

Their largest size in clothes is XXL and the biggest bra is a 40DD. That's not being inclusive of large women. I certainly could never shop there. And if they're so inclusive, shouldn't they have more (some?) fat models on their site? — Fat Princess Zelda (@jodyblair) January 31, 2019

Very sorry we seem to be dogpiling on you but we curvy ladies were excited to see someone speaking out for all body types & were a little deflated that you were advocating a brand that almost half of the women in the US cannot patronize due to size. — Catherine Boerner (@catboerner) January 31, 2019

Jamil was quick to respond to the critics, using her Twitter platform to acknowledge their concerns while defending the positive aspects of the campaign. She apologized for her word choices, writing that she “meant disability, ethnicity, colorism, blindness, sexual assault survivors, and LGBTQ inclusion.”

Sorry. I meant disability, ethnicity, colourism, blindness, sexual assault survivors, and lgbtq inclusion. Also they are working to be better with sizing. ❤️ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 31, 2019

Thank you everyone who has been so supportive of our diverse @Aerie campaign, and to anyone who feels left out, I hear you and I am on it! I love it when you speak out. I only partner with brands who I believe will work with me towards inclusivity and doing and being better. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7KS0o7uyLL — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 31, 2019

The star told her followers she decided against deleting her initial tweet in the hope it could serve as a reminder for people to “learn from the mistake of the problematic use of the word, so we can all learn to be more careful.”

Nope. Shouldn’t have said everyone. I want to delete this tweet so much, but I would rather take the beating and have people learn from the mistake of the problematic use of the word, so we can all learn to be more careful. I hope all fashion serves us *all* better in future. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 1, 2019

The actress also wrote that she spoke with “some of the bosses” at Aerie, who told her they were working on being more size inclusive. She also reiterated how “cool” it is to see “blind, disabled, black, Asian, gay and sexual assault survivors repped too.”

Aerie did not respond to an inquiry from HuffPost; reps for Jamil declined to add to her statements.

Just sat down with some of the bosses at @aerie who assured me they are already working on becoming more and more inclusive in sizing. But please don’t lose sight of the fact that it’s also so cool to have blind, disabled, black, Asian, gay and sexual assault survivors repped too pic.twitter.com/HK1r2M7r4I — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 31, 2019

“Often, in the last year I’ve become the loudest voice that’s been allowed in body positivity and I think that has given some people the wrong idea: that I think that I speak for all people, which I don’t,” she told Elle magazine this week. “It’s just that I have a platform and a privilege that allows me to be listened to and heard, when other people who are actually struggling with these things are being ignored.