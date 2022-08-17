Actor Jameela Jamil is hoping to put the experience of making “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” behind her after revealing that she sustained an unpleasant injury for the new series.

Jamil stars alongside Tatiana Maslany in the hotly anticipated Marvel Studios program, which hits Disney+ on Thursday. At the show’s Los Angeles premiere this week, the actor talked about preparing for the role, which required extensive physical training for the many stunt-heavy action scenes.

“Oh, I did it all!” Jamil told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “I was hurting in places that I really didn’t know exist.”

She continued: “You’ll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my asshole. Didn’t know that was possible!”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Maslany’s character, Jennifer Walters — a lawyer who discovers that an accident has given her superpowers similar to those of Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo. Jamil’s character, Titania, is a social media influencer who also happens to have superhuman strength and emerges as Walters’ archrival.

Jameela Jamil appears in a scene from "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Jamil also said she learned jujitsu and kung fu before arriving on the “She-Hulk” set.

“I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And that was something that I’ve never done before because I’m the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs.”

The actor had high praise for Ruffalo, whom she described as “so generous” and “so playful.”

“There was a day where we were all rehearsing together for a scene, and he made it feel like we were just rehearsing for a school play,” she said. “He’s so not what you would think someone at that level would be — just a gentleman.”

Early reviews of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” have thus far been mixed.

The Chicago Sun-Times called the series a “borderline silly but always entertaining chapter in the never-ending Marvel saga,” while the Daily Beast was less impressed, deeming the show “a Hulk-smash on the skip button.”

Catch the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” trailer below.