Jameela Jamil Announces Company Launch To Change How People Talk About Bodies

Jameela Jamil is turning her popular body-positivity-focused Instagram account, @i_weigh, into a company.

“The Good Place” actress made her announcement Wednesday, tweeting that one of her company’s main goals is “to work towards a policy change that means this way of talking about people’s bodies is considered hate speech.”

“Fat-phobia is real, it is pervasive and prevalent and is damaging the mental health of millions,” she wrote.

Her announcement came in the form of a quote-tweet responding to a fan who alerted her to a tabloid magazine’s body-shaming photographs.