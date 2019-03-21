Jameela Jamil Begs Khloe Kardashian Not To 'Hurt Other Girls' With Flat Tummy Post

Whenever a celebrity ― particularly of the Kardashian variety ― posts something on social media about their love of diet or detox products, “The Good Place” actress and body positivity activist Jameela Jamil appears in their mentions.

It was repeat offender Khloe Kardashian’s turn for a schooling after the reality TV star shared an Instagram post hawking Flat Tummy weight-loss shakes on Wednesday with a revealing photo of herself.

Jamil took issue with Kardashian’s “irresponsible” messaging, and implored her to mention the serious side effects of such products, including stomach pains and dehydration, and the other tools at Kardashian’s disposal that contribute to her look.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product...And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy [...] then I guess I have to,” Jamil commented.

The actress went onto note that Kardashian, once the target of body-shaming, is in a unique position to break the cycle of celebrities promoting unhealthy beauty standards.

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” Jamil continued. “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you would have been hurt.”

She added: “You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

The Good American designer hasn’t responded. But she’s likely aware of Jamil’s position, since the actress has called her out in the past.

This makes me sad. I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RFkb0GzxZY — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 10, 2019

Kardashian caught Jamil’s attention in January when she posted a quote on Instagram, which read, “2 Things a Girl Wants: 1) Lose Weight. 2) Eat.”

Jamil responded that she’s “sending love to this poor woman” and wrote that she wants more for herself and her future daughter than those two options.

But Jamil’s anti-diet tea piece de resistance came last year, when she parodied influencers’ diet-product promotions on Instagram and showed just how ridiculous it would look if celebrities told the truth.