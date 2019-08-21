Jameela Jamil Wants UK Press To Admit They Hate Meghan Markle 'Because She's Black'

Jameela Jamil is standing up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid the latest flurry of criticism directed at the couple.

The royals are under fire for taking private flights to vacations in Spain and France, as they both often speak about conservation and the environment.

“The Good Place” actress linked to a Twitter moment about the royals’ recent travels and said, “Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it.”

“Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles,” she said.

In a Twitter thread, Jamil gave an example of the racist tropes used by tabloids, mentioning one of the stories she’d read about Meghan that called the “Suits” actress “exotic.”

“I will never forget reading an English shit rag, writing the words, ‘Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line...’ (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.),” Jamil wrote.

When a follower insisted that the criticism wasn’t about race, Jamil didn’t back down.

“I too used to not understand that in this day and age there’s still such a distinct hatred/disrespect towards black women in the world, because I grew up sheltered and without personally feeling any negative way towards any race. But we have to open our eyes,” she said, calling this type of racism “so prevalent.”

Jamil, who appeared on the cover of the British Vogue issue guest-edited by Meghan, said she didn’t understand the anger over the royals flying privately, saying it would be more dangerous for them to fly commercial.

“And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets,” Jamil noted. “They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.”

The actress is the latest in a string of celebrities who’ve stepped forward to defend Harry and Meghan. Elton John, Pink and Ellen DeGeneres spoke up on behalf of the royals this week on Twitter and called for kindness and understanding.

Pink said people were “bullying” the couple, while DeGeneres used a personal story to get her point across.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” the talk show host tweeted on Monday.

“They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” she said in the tweet, which also featured a photo of Meghan and Harry smiling at each other.

Elton John, who invited the couple to stay at his home in Nice and provided one of the private planes for them, also slammed the “malicious” and “distorted” coverage of the couple.

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” he said.

