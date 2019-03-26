Actress Jameela Jamil of “The Good Place” shared on Twitter about an upsetting encounter she had while shopping with a friend.

The actress said Sunday that during the outing, a man ogled her and approached her to give her his number. When she declined and explained she has a boyfriend, the man responded defensively.

“Man then threatens my career, saying I better remember that I rejected him. And then Shouts at me that I’m low class...” she wrote.

Was out at the shops with my friend. Man ogles me. Man then approaches me to give me his number. I explain I have a boyfriend but thank him for the offer. Man then threatens my career, saying I better remember that I rejected him. And then Shouts at me that I’m low class... 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 24, 2019

As the star tweeted, dudes should really just ...

Let a bitch live. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 24, 2019

While the encounter sounds extremely upsetting, it’s a scenario familiar to many women, as social media users pointed out. Many shared their own stories of being harassed and subsequently shamed when they attempted to stand up for themselves.

Just got harassed on the tube on my way home- man gets angrier when I don’t answer. #LETABITCHLIVE — 𝔾𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕒 (@galiamelon) March 24, 2019

Back in seventh grade some creeper tried coping a feel and I told him to stop. He called me a prude and tried again. I had to turn a mechanical pencil into a weapon against him for him to get the hint. — Hades (@theprtyrckmnstr) March 25, 2019

I once got hit on in the middle of a boxing class by the instructor. Then when I said I was married he suggested I imagine the heavy bag was my husband as he probably gets on my nerves all the time. Filed a report with the gym and NEVER went back. — the mistake maven (@themistakemaven) March 25, 2019

I had a guy approach me while waiting for a train. Told him I'd just gone through a bad breakup and wasnt interested. Proceeded to continue to ask for my number. Even sat next to me on the train blocking me in and asked me again twice. He would not take no for an answer. — Lizzie Smith (@LizziePaws) March 25, 2019

According to Kimberly Resnick Anderson, a sex therapist and a clinical instructor of psychiatry at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, women are socialized to deal with rejection in a more internal way. However, men are conditioned to externalize rejection.

“Young men often assume that malice is involved in the rejection,” Resnick Anderson told HuffPost last year. “It’s easier to justify an aggressive reaction if you can convince yourself that you were intentionally ‘wronged.’”