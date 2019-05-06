Jameela Jamil Breaks Down The Problem With Sample Sizes

Jameela Jamil is here to break down the ridiculousness of tiny sample sizes.
The “Good Place” actress tweeted a video on Sunday in which she said she’d had a bad experience trying on a dress in its sample size.
“So I just left a high-fashion photo shoot and tried on a very expensive designer dress, and it exploded at the point of my ass,” Jamil says in the video. “I mean, exploded open … and I’m a size 6.”
“It’s still a fucking 2?” the actress said incredulously of designers’ typical sample sizes, noting that people have varying sizes, body shapes and heights.
The incident speaks to a larger issue, Jamil said: Actresses and models often starve themselves to squeeze into the samples and give people an unrealistic view of what bodies can look like.
“I really wish designers would just start pulling a Christian Siriano and making their samples bigger and making their sizes bigger and more inclusive, because this is crazy,” Jamil said.
Siriano, the youngest person to win “Project Runway,” has famously extended his clothing sizes and managed to convince fashion platform Moda Operandi to carry his line up to size 26.
“The whole point of being a designer is making people feel good,” the designer told Fashionista last year. “We’re not here to cure cancer; we’re here to make people look cute in a dress. You want to look cute in a dress and you’re a size 26 ― why not?”
Jamil had one final message “to the designer whose dress exploded open on my ass.”
“Shame on you, not shame on me,” she said. “I’m 33 and I’m 5′10.”
The actress has long been an advocate of body positivity, and she has said she takes a bold approach because women have more important issues to deal with.
“I don’t want to worry about stretch marks or cellulite or time or gravity showing on my face and my body. These things are deliberately there ― to go full ‘tin hat’ on you ― they are here to distract us, to give us something else to think about so that we’re not thinking about growing our businesses and our families and our lives and our hearts and our minds,” she said at the #BlogHer Health 2019 conference in February. “It’s so aggressive how pervasive it is and how it’s everywhere. ... It takes someone and something aggressive to tear that down.”