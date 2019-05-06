Jameela Jamil Breaks Down The Problem With Sample Sizes

Jameela Jamil is here to break down the ridiculousness of tiny sample sizes.

The “Good Place” actress tweeted a video on Sunday in which she said she’d had a bad experience trying on a dress in its sample size.

“So I just left a high-fashion photo shoot and tried on a very expensive designer dress, and it exploded at the point of my ass,” Jamil says in the video. “I mean, exploded open … and I’m a size 6.”

Just had the most amazing time at a photo shoot with a brilliant team, but also, this happened and I wanted to talk about it, because it happens to me all the time and for so many years I assumed it was MY failure. It isn’t. There is a problem in fashion. And it’s them, not us❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZaN1mQPpla — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 5, 2019

“It’s still a fucking 2?” the actress said incredulously of designers’ typical sample sizes, noting that people have varying sizes, body shapes and heights.

The incident speaks to a larger issue, Jamil said: Actresses and models often starve themselves to squeeze into the samples and give people an unrealistic view of what bodies can look like.

“I really wish designers would just start pulling a Christian Siriano and making their samples bigger and making their sizes bigger and more inclusive, because this is crazy,” Jamil said.

Siriano, the youngest person to win “Project Runway,” has famously extended his clothing sizes and managed to convince fashion platform Moda Operandi to carry his line up to size 26.

“The whole point of being a designer is making people feel good,” the designer told Fashionista last year. “We’re not here to cure cancer; we’re here to make people look cute in a dress. You want to look cute in a dress and you’re a size 26 ― why not?”

Jamil had one final message “to the designer whose dress exploded open on my ass.”

“Shame on you, not shame on me,” she said. “I’m 33 and I’m 5′10.”

The actress has long been an advocate of body positivity, and she has said she takes a bold approach because women have more important issues to deal with.