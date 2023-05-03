Jameela Jamil Slams 'Famous Feminists' For Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld At The Met Gala

Jameela Jamil at the premiere of "Poker Face." Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil has called out Hollywood’s “double standards” after this year’s Met Gala celebrated fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

On Monday night, some of the most famous names in the world came together for the 2023 Met Ball, which was titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

The following morning, Jameela shared an impassioned Instagram post which read: “Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors.

“And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it.”

Karl Lagerfeld waves. PATRIK STOLLARZ via Getty Images

The Legendary star continued: “Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honour possible to a known bigot… and everyone just decided we can separate the art from the artist when *convenient*.

“And it’s one rule for us, and another rule for everybody else.”

“Last night, we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important,” she added.

Elaborating further in her post’s caption, Jameela wrote: “This isn’t about cancel culture. It’s not even about Karl. It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this.

“And it’s not just Hollywood here, the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that shit right up… if we carry on like this, don’t be shocked when we lose the next election.”

Following Lagerfeld’s death in 2019, Jameela tweeted: “A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person.”

Reality TV star and influencer Ashley James also shared a post of her own on Tuesday, which included a number of quotes attributed to the late Chanel creative director.

These included cutting remarks about various famous women’s appearance, criticism of those who spoke out in the early stages of the Me Too movement and cruel comments about refugees and the Holocaust.

“I find it really uncomfortable to see the Met Gala this year because it serves as a stark reminder that problematic men are given huge platforms and forgiveness in society if they are talented,” Ashley said.

This year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer.

However, many have interpreted a number of celebrities’ appearances at the 2023 Met Ball as protests against Lagerfeld’s past comments.

This included the model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse, who attended sporting a gown in Lagerfeld’s most loathed colour.