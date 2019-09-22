The Best Accessory On The Emmys Red Carpet Was Jameela Jamil's String Cheese

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jameela Jamil attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

*That’s* couture.

Jameela Jamil of “The Good Place” came to the Emmys red carpet rocking a mint Monique Lhuillier gown on Sunday. But that wasn’t the only jaw-dropping part of her get-up.

When asked what was in her clutch, Jamil revealed that she had lipstick, her phone and the accessory to end all accessories ― string cheese.

“This won’t keep me going for long, but it’ll keep me from punching a celebrity in the face,” Jamil told Entertainment Tonight.

I got cheese strings in my bag, swag. https://t.co/vhBRkmQrth — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 22, 2019

Jamil, whose show is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, had previously tweeted that she had been suffering from “severe gastritis” and spent most of her weekend on the bathroom floor.

So sick from a weekend of severe gastritis, that I have to have an IV to get me onto the red carpet. Will make a nice change from my bathroom floor, where I have spent most of my weekend. pic.twitter.com/iqb6hCr7LQ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 22, 2019

With string cheese in tow, the star clearly cleans up nicely.