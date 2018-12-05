Jameela Jamil Is The Feminist Style Icon We've Been Waiting For

Jameela Jamil has become one of our newest style crushes.
The actress and activist got her start in the entertainment industry working as a radio DJ and TV presenter in Britain. She appeared on shows like “T4” and “Freshly Squeezed,” both of which appeared on channel E4.
In 2016, she found herself in The Bad Place in NBC’s dark comedy “The Good Place.” On the show, Jamil plays Tahani, a do-gooder (for all the wrong reasons) with an affinity for floral dresses and celebrity name-dropping.
Aside from her role as an entertainer, Jamil has been an outspoken activist encouraging people to love themselves for who they are. (Take a look at her I Weigh campaign on Instagram, for example.) She isn’t afraid to call BS on influencers and the Kardashians, and she thinks airbrushing should be illegal.
She’s pretty much the feminist (“in-progress,” according to her Instagram bio) we all need. And she’s got great style, to boot.
Like her character Tahani, Jamil has been known to wear a floral dress or two, but she’s also a lover of classic, menswear-inspired suiting. And can we just say, she works a brimmed hat like no other and has her red carpet pose down to a science.
Below, check out Jamil’s style evolution through the years:
2009
The actress attends Girls Day at Phones4U at the Phones 4 U store on Tottenham Court Road in central London.
2009
Jamil wears a black and white dress at the U.K. premiere of "17 Again" on March 26.
2009
Jamil arrives at the U.K. film premiere of "Bruno" at Empire Leicester Square on June 17, in London.
2009
The actress poses at the Wireless festival in Hyde Park in London on July 4.
2009
The actress attends the nominations for the 2009 Barclaycard Mercury Prize on July 21, in London.
2009
The star poses on the red carpet for the U.K. Premiere of "The Ugly Truth" on Aug. 4, in London.
2009
The star wears a black and white ensemble after the Caroline Charles show in the Courtyard of Somerset House in London.
2010
Jamil arrives at The Brit Awards at Earls Court One on Feb. 16, in London.
2010
The actress poses at the Nokia X6 launch party at Sketch on March 3, in London.
2010
The actress wears a yellow frock for the the premiere of "it's A Wonderful Afterlife" in London, on April 12.
2010
Jamil attends the Barbican's "101 things to do this summer" launch party at Barbican Centre on June 3, in London.
2010
The actress poses backstage at the Orange RockCorps concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 24, in London.
2010
The star attends the screening of "My Live Story" organized by American Express and Channel 4 at Abbey Road Studios on Nov. 25, in London.
2011
Jamil attends the 2011 Orange British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on Feb. 13, in London.
2011
Jamil poses in the press room during the NME Awards 2011 at Brixton Academy on Feb. 23, in London.
2011
Jamil arrives at the U.K. Premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" at Vue Westfield on May 12, in London.
2011
The star attends the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on June 20, in London.
2011
Jamil attends at an event hosted by Reebok and Wallpaper* at The Great Room on July 28, in London.
2011
The actress attends the Diesel Fragrance Launch Party at The Box Soho on Sept. 7, in London.
2011
Jamil arrives an event celebrating InStyle Magazine's 10th anniversary at The Sanctum Soho Hotel on Nov. 22, in London.
2012
Jamil pose for the cameras at the London premiere of "Bill Cunningham New York" on Feb. 1.
2012
Jamil wears a black and white outfit at Zoe Jordan fashion show in London, on Feb 17.
2012
The actress is photographed outside BBC Radio One on April 3 in London.
2012
Jamil arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on May 29 in London.
2012
Jamil attends the front row for the Felder Felder show on Sept. 14, 2012, in London.
2013
The star attends the BRIT Awards nominations announcement at The Savoy Hotel on Jan. 10 in London.
2013
Jamil attends Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2013 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 4, in London.
2013
Jamil poses in a red coat at the "Lulu Guinness Paint Project" held at the Old Sorting Office in London.
2014
Jamil stuns in a white gown at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 3, in London, England.
2014
Jamil attends at a beauty event on June 25, in London.
2015
The founder of Why Not People attends the Why Not People launch event at Troxy on July 1, in London.
2015
The actress attends the Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards at One Mayfair on Dec. 2 in London.
2016
Jamil attends the NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Aug. 2, in Beverly Hills.
2017
The TV star poses at an event at UCB Sunset Theater on June 12 in Los Angeles.
2017
Jamil attends People's "Ones To Watch" party at NeueHouse Hollywood on Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.
2017
Jamil arrives for TheWrap's Power Women event during the Mallorca International Film Festival 2017 held at Montage Beverly Hills on Oct. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills.
2018
"The Good Place" star attends the EE InStyle party held at Granary Square Brasserie on Feb. 6, 2018 in London.
2018
Jamil poses on the red carpet at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominees party at Kensington Palace on Feb. 17, in London.
2018
Jamil attends the 2018 Girlboss Rally at Magic Box on April 28, in Los Angeles.
2018
The star wears a bright yellow dress at a screening and Q&A session for NBC's at Universal Studios Backlot on May 4, in Universal City, California.
2018
Jamil wears polka dots for "The Good Place" press line during Comic-Con on July 21, in San Diego.
2018
The actress wears a patterned dress for an appearance on "Build Series" on Oct. 2, 2018 in New York City.
2018
Jamil rocks a classic black suit at the the 25th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.
2018
Jamil rocks an orange suit at the NBC & Vanity Fair NBC Primetime Party at The Henry in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.