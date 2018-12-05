Jameela Jamil Is The Feminist Style Icon We've Been Waiting For

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil has become one of our newest style crushes.

The actress and activist got her start in the entertainment industry working as a radio DJ and TV presenter in Britain. She appeared on shows like “T4” and “Freshly Squeezed,” both of which appeared on channel E4.

In 2016, she found herself in The Bad Place in NBC’s dark comedy “The Good Place.” On the show, Jamil plays Tahani, a do-gooder (for all the wrong reasons) with an affinity for floral dresses and celebrity name-dropping.

Aside from her role as an entertainer, Jamil has been an outspoken activist encouraging people to love themselves for who they are. (Take a look at her I Weigh campaign on Instagram, for example.) She isn’t afraid to call BS on influencers and the Kardashians, and she thinks airbrushing should be illegal.

She’s pretty much the feminist (“in-progress,” according to her Instagram bio) we all need. And she’s got great style, to boot.

Like her character Tahani, Jamil has been known to wear a floral dress or two, but she’s also a lover of classic, menswear-inspired suiting. And can we just say, she works a brimmed hat like no other and has her red carpet pose down to a science.

Below, check out Jamil’s style evolution through the years: