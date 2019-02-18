Jameela Jamil Is Just As Confused By These Zipper Jeans As We Are

Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil took a break from tweeting about influencers and petitioning celebrities to stop selling diet products to poke fun at a cheeky new pair of jeans.

On Friday, the “Good Place” actress posted a photo on Twitter of a pair of Alexander Wang jeans with a zipper running from the crotch up the entire backside.

Naturally, Jamil had some questions about the pants, specifically regarding the purpose of the zipper.

“What’s... happening...? Is this for poo?” she wrote.

What’s... happening...? Is this for poo? pic.twitter.com/gfrpfgMU7x — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 16, 2019

Her followers joined in on the commentary. A couple of people joked that the pants might be useful for anyone drinking the “detox” teas that are advertised all over Instagram. You might recall that Jamil has spoken out against the teas and the folks who promote them online.

Sponsored by detox tea — Steph (@_Neffny) February 16, 2019

When you need quick access because of those detox teas — ID DIE FOR KLAUS 2019 (@WalkingAwayTall) February 16, 2019

Another individual repurposed one of Tyra Banks’ most famous “America’s Next Top Model” lines, writing, “Bowel movements, but make it fashion.”

Bowel movements, but make it fashion pic.twitter.com/mG8OxZt9tO — ✨Julia✨ (@LocalItGirl) February 17, 2019

Others ― but not all ― were just plain confused or unimpressed.

These have me making a Winona face. pic.twitter.com/lwXQgug3Qa — Libby (@ElleMcPoopson) February 16, 2019

If you’re curious about the jeans, they sell for $295 and are currently available for preorder on the Alexander Wang website. The zip style also comes in the form of denim cutoffs for $245 ― a steal compared to the $1,715 Vetements x Levi’s versions that were released back in 2017.