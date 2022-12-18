James Austin Johnson Mocks Trump's Major 'Scam' Announcement On 'SNL'

"SNL's" version of one of Trump's digital trading cards. Screen Shot/NBC/Saturday Night Live

“This is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington,” Johnson said, quoting Trump’s actual words on his own video touting the NFT images earlier this week.

“Trump cards are each $99. Seems like a lot, seems like a scam, and in many ways it is,” Johnson’s Trump admitted.

“You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them, maybe, I don’t know,” he added. “Maybe taking a screenshot, but we’d really prefer it if you sent the $99.” They come with an added prize from a “mystery” box marked “classified.”

The “SNL” version of the cards featured even better ones than Trump’s slate: The former president doing the splits, crossing the Delaware like George Washington and appearing as voluptuous cartoon character Jessica Rabbit. “Wow, look at the legs on her,” he leered. “Perhaps I would be dating her if she weren’t me,” “Trump” added.

choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/Er2eRIblSP — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and fiancée Kimberly Guilfolye (Cecily Strong) turned up to flog the cards. “There they go!” Johnson noted as they left. “What a terrible couple!”

Johnson wound up tangled in garbled Trump speak:

“We’re all saying Merry Christmas again, right? I brought that back because Christmas is very important to Christians and to Jewish I think also ... You’re hearing Merry Christmas a lot more lately, just like in ‘A Christmas Carol.’ I was visited … by three ghosts last night, including, actually it was four, if you include [Jeffrey] Epstein,” he added.

“We love Santa, don’t we folks?” Johnson asked. “We love Santa. But not Ron DeSanta. We don’t like DeSanta so much.”