James Baldwin Honored On Social Media On What Would Have Been His 95th Birthday

Celebrities and elected officials took to social media Friday to honor and celebrate the life of James Baldwin on what would have been his 95th birthday.

Baldwin, a globally influential writer, playwright and essayist whose works have had a powerful impact on views of race relations and identity in the U.S., was born in Harlem, New York, on Aug. 2, 1924. He spent much of his adult life in France and he died of cancer there on Dec. 1, 1987.

His famed works include “Notes of a Native Son” and “The Fire Next Time” ― both collections of essays ― and the novels “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “Another Country.”

His 1974 novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” was adapted for a 2018 film of the same name that won accolades. The movie starred KiKi Layne, Stephan James and Regina King, ― who won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress ― and was directed by Barry Jenkins.

Many of those lauding Baldwin on Friday shared excerpts of his works.

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), honoring what she termed Baldwin’s “incredible legacy,” tweeted one of his popular quotes: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”



Some Friday motivation as we celebrate the incredible legacy of #JamesBaldwin today. pic.twitter.com/wYf7yoDAmM — Lauren Underwood (@LaurenUnderwood) August 2, 2019

Actors and politicians were among the many others who commemorated Baldwin’s life:

On what would have been his 95th birthday consider relevant words by James Baldwin from The Fire Next Time:

"Please try to remember that what they believe, as well as what they do and cause you to endure does not testify to your inferiority - but to their inhumanity." — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 2, 2019

“Baldwin inspired me to read between the lines and beneath the surface, reading me into black manhood with the wise counsel and steady affection of a big brother or loving father.” One of the greatest sages, prophets and seers we have ever known. Happy birthday! #JamesBaldwin pic.twitter.com/AUO1JoSa0P — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) August 2, 2019

“Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” #JamesBaldwin would be 95 today and his work and words are as urgent and timely as ever. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

Happy Birthday, King. We honor your brilliance and boldness. You slayed and made us better...because you were here. #jamesbaldwin pic.twitter.com/zv6QDvxBRC — A N G E L A | R Y E (@angela_rye) August 3, 2019

#OTD in 1924, James Baldwin was born. He would later become one of America's greatest literary voices.



Explore his legacy through our collection: https://t.co/d1IWPQqwDj #APeoplesJourney pic.twitter.com/1m9E1RNCwX — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) August 2, 2019