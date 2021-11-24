Broadway Star Arrested For Role In Capitol Riot

James Delisco Beeks performs in New York City in December 2018. Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com/Alamy

Broadway star James D. Beeks has been arrested for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The 49-year-old Broadway actor, who most recently played Judas in the U.S. touring production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” was charged with obstruction of Congress and entering a restricted building, according to a complaint from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Advertisement

Investigators say Beeks joined the riots as “an affiliate” of the Oath Keepers, a militant extremist group whose members flooded the Capitol on Jan. 6. He had paid dues to the group two weeks prior to the riot.

While the Oath Keepers are known for the military fatigues they often wear at rallies, Beeks — a Michael Jackson impersonator on the side — was seen wearing an imitation of Jackson’s iconic BAD jacket from the late singer’s 1987 tour on Jan. 6.

Investigators tracked Beeks down through his social media and by attending several of his shows, where he played Judas under the stage name James T. Justis.

As of Wednesday, Beeks has been removed from the “Jesus Christ Superstar” cast page.

Advertisement