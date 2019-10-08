James Blake Had The Best Answer When Asked If Jameela Jamil ‘Inspired’ His Album

James Blake wants society to have a more feminist view of art.

The musician, who has dated actor Jameela Jamil since 2015, said upon the release of his latest album “Assume Form” in January that “The Good Place” star was the “reason this album exists.”

To @jameelajamil I love you and you are the reason this album exists, but now everyone else has it, so I’ll see you at home in 30 mins and we can talk shit about everyone. — James Blake (@jamesblake) January 19, 2019

In an interview published Monday, Billboard asked Blake if Jamil “inspired” the album.

In response, Blake stressed that although Jamil “100%” inspired him, she also “helped make [the album].”

Backstage at ACL Music Festival, @jamesblake discusses his latest album 'Assume Form,' how his girlfriend Jameela Jamil inspired the record, and teases new music. #ACLFest pic.twitter.com/BAmY6c7kMY — billboard (@billboard) October 7, 2019

“She has an incredible musical instinct,” Blake continued. “She’s like a mini Rick Rubin in her own way. And … I’m not just saying this because she’s my girlfriend. … She has a credit on the album itself. And it’s not just a kind of shoutout. It’s genuine, you know, work.”

When the Billboard interviewer asked if Jamil joins him on tour, Blake made it crystal clear that his talented girlfriend is busy navigating her own successful life.

“She’s busy speaking at the U.N. and doing way more important shit than going around with me,” Blake said with a laugh.

After the interview was published on Twitter, Blake retweeted it Monday and emphasized his sentiments.

“Not just inspired it — she actually worked on it,” Blake wrote. “I even said it in the interview, but people focus on ‘inspired’ because the idea of the ‘muse’ is so romantic and pervasive.”

Not just inspired it - she actually worked on it. I even said it in the interview, but people focus on ‘inspired’ because the idea of the ‘muse’ is so romantic and pervasive. https://t.co/PUhhhDKY1M — James Blake (@jamesblake) October 7, 2019

Blake didn’t stop there. In another tweet, he pointed out that the female partners of male musicians typically act as “a sounding board” and offer the only “emotional support during the process.” And sadly, they “almost invariably go uncredited, while majority male producers come in and make a tiny change to a track and they’re Mr. golden balls.”

In addition, women who help their partners with their album, being a sounding board and often their only emotional support during the process, almost invariably go uncredited, while majority male producers come in and make a tiny change to a track and they’re Mr. golden balls. — James Blake (@jamesblake) October 7, 2019

Blake ended his thread by giving a shoutout to all the underappreciated muses out there.

Shout out to all the partners who selflessly placated a musician during a very self absorbed process like creating an album, who got the title ‘muse’ afterwards which basically amounts to being an object of affection while the musician exercises their ‘genius’. — James Blake (@jamesblake) October 7, 2019

Many people on Twitter — including musicians and people who work in the entertainment industry — loved the musician’s remarks. And in turn, many pointed out contributions that women behind the scenes rarely get credited for.

wow.. i love you for speaking on this — Rose 🥀 (@babyrosemusic) October 7, 2019

I love this... my wife is a massive reason why I’ve even got the finish line on allot of the music I’m releasing https://t.co/rX2crC9em7 — Labrinth (@Labrinth) October 7, 2019

Yes! @xnikulit is a great source of support as I’m creating my music ♥️



She’s there through ‘Draft Recording #1’ to ‘Final Mastered Version #20’ https://t.co/s7YB86v9TT — ELMER ABAPO (@ElmerAbapo) October 8, 2019

I’m keeping this in mind when I drop music: any girls, all my homies, and anyone that was there providing emotional support and letting me bounce my feelings off of you to write lyrics will be credited! Appreciate you ❤️ https://t.co/n8zGtwWBg6 — Fourté (@MyFourte) October 8, 2019

To my nerf herders out there, we probably wouldn’t even remember Star Wars without Marcia Lucas.

Not to mention all the work Carrie Fisher did behind the scenes rewriting lines. https://t.co/jxgPkaroET — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) October 7, 2019

As a woman who has made heavily impactful actual production choices, played therapist to the talent, and put out many fires during sessions only to receive an assistant engineering credit at best: Thanks. — ainjel Æ emme (@ainjelemme) October 8, 2019

The truth of this. And sub in anything creative for ‘album’ here: video, article, script, design etc. https://t.co/xMrqOHzLzN — Megan Lubin (@msarahl) October 8, 2019

This energy until further notice https://t.co/svdk67y83d — Ramya (@ramyavelury) October 7, 2019

A couple years ago I did a cover story on Young Thug and one of my favorite moments is when he and a bunch of dudes were debating the hook on what would end up being “Kanye West” and Thug told them which parts Jerrika said were the best. https://t.co/9B3mPBYL3a pic.twitter.com/ZPct8N9Ivh — Stephanie Smith (@Perstephon3) October 8, 2019

And now she’s a rapper too. You rly love to see it! — Stephanie Smith (@Perstephon3) October 8, 2019

Most importantly, it seems that Jamil herself seemed to wholeheartedly appreciate her boyfriend’s stance.

I love this man a lot. He’s a proper feminist. https://t.co/Hhgg0GQFwx — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 7, 2019