'James Bond 25' First-Look Video Goes Behind The Scenes With Daniel Craig

The new “James Bond” film doesn’t have a title, but it does have behind-the-scenes footage. (Watch it below.)

Snippets from the production of “Bond 25,” as it’s being called, were posted online Tuesday, featuring star Daniel Craig, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch and director Cary Fukunaga.

There’s Craig sneaking in front of a window with a big gun, a disco scene, a moment where Craig laughs on the set.

The video, however, does not show Craig in full action mode after the actor injured his ankle in May filming a scene and underwent surgery.

Oscar winner Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), who plays the baddie, does not appear to be in the clip. (Unless we missed something.)

This time around, Craig’s James Bond is chilling in Jamaica when old pal Felix Leiter (Wright) looks him up. They attempt to rescue a kidnapped scientist and are put on the trail of a villain (Malek?) toying with some dangerous technology, Entertainment Weekly noted.

The teaser ends in an explosion because ... Bond.

The 25th entry in the spy series has endured a series of delays but appears headed for an April 2020 release.