The Title Of The New James Bond Film Is To 'Die' For

The newest James Bond film will cover some familiar ground ― in the title, anyway.
According to a teaser posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the name of next year’s Bond film, the 25th to feature the iconic superspy, will be “No Time To Die.”
This follows in the tradition of certain other titles like “Live And Let Die,” “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Die Another Day.”
As the tease notes, Daniel Craig will play 007 in the new film, which is set for release in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in the U.S. five days later.
The film’s plot has Bond help his friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), rescue a kidnapped scientist.
Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain, in his first film since “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
No word on which pop sensation will be entrusted with the theme, but the title is already resonating with Twitter users, who ― spoiler alert! ― had strong opinions about the title and everything tangentially related to it.
