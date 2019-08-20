The Title Of The New James Bond Film Is To 'Die' For

The newest James Bond film will cover some familiar ground ― in the title, anyway.

According to a teaser posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the name of next year’s Bond film, the 25th to feature the iconic superspy, will be “No Time To Die.”

This follows in the tradition of certain other titles like “Live And Let Die,” “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Die Another Day.”

As the tease notes, Daniel Craig will play 007 in the new film, which is set for release in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in the U.S. five days later.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

The film’s plot has Bond help his friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain, in his first film since “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

No word on which pop sensation will be entrusted with the theme, but the title is already resonating with Twitter users, who ― spoiler alert! ― had strong opinions about the title and everything tangentially related to it.

One person imagined at least one scene from the film:

Villain: Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!



Bond shrugs ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, "I have no time to die!" #Bond25 https://t.co/lrQZw2not3 — NJ (@9Joe9) August 20, 2019

Others thought the title “No Time To Die” sounded awfully familiar...

Trivia: this is the first Bond film to be named after an episode of Columbo — Time Out Film (@TimeOutFilm) August 20, 2019

Others just weren’t impressed:

The title is not very exciting — JinruWolfBear (@BearJinru) August 20, 2019

NO TIME TO DIE? That makes it sounds like his schedule is that busy he can't make room for it.



"I'm sorry I won't have time to die today, i'm late for Yoga and I'm still polishing off this carbonara!" — John Burton (@JW_Burton) August 20, 2019

No time to think of an original title😉 — Natasha Ware (@NatashaVWare) August 20, 2019

And one guy decided to wait until there’s a different actor playing Bond:

@idriselba sorry broseph, this shoulda been you. Daniel Craig is a good dude and all, but the constant recycling of the same exact plot lines and cast types is BORING.



Hey @007 call me back when you’re ready to give @idriselba a shot. — christophurious (@christophurious) August 20, 2019