What's Hot

Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week As Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition

Tesla Plunges Off 250-Foot California Cliff, Family Inside Miraculously Survives

Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'

Paget Brewster Shares Thoughts On Aging, Cosmetic Surgery With New Year’s Day Photo

Here's The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Robin Roberts Reveals That She And Amber Laign Are Planning To Marry This Year

Pharmacies Can Now Fill Medication Abortion Prescriptions Under New FDA Rules

Uche Nwaneri, Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player, Dead At 38

Police Body Camera Shows Suspect In Idaho Slayings Was Pulled Over Twice In Indiana

Airlines Need To Figure Out How To Take Care Of Wheelchairs — Now

Damar Hamlin's Charity Raises Millions In Donations After Life-Threatening Collapse

U.S. News
obitdave and bustersJames Buster Corley

James 'Buster' Corley, Co-founder Of Dave & Buster’s, Dead At 72

A representative of the company said the chain would miss “his wise counsel and his easy laugh."
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Dave & Busters co-founder James Corley died Monday, his daughter said.
Dave & Busters co-founder James Corley died Monday, his daughter said.
JIM WATSON via Getty Images

James “Buster” Corley, the co-founder of the popular “eatertainment” chain Dave & Buster’s, died Monday. He was 72.

Corley’s daughter confirmed his death, which occurred on his 72nd birthday.

“Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,” his daughter, Kate Corley, told WFAA-TV in Dallas in a statement. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Corley and his business partner David Corriveau initially had independent businesses: Corley a restaurant and Corriveau an adult-focused entertainment business. The duo partnered up a few years later, the company says, and opened their first restaurant/arcade in Dallas in 1982.

Dave Corriveau (left) with Buster Corley. Corriveau died in 2015.
Dave Corriveau (left) with Buster Corley. Corriveau died in 2015.
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The pair settled the order of their names in the eponymous business with a coin toss. Dave won, and Dave & Buster’s was born. The company now has more than 140 locations across the U.S.

A representative of the company said the chain would miss “his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures.”

“Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled,” the representative told TMZ. “Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time.”

The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. His body was found at his home near White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community