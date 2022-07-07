Entertainment

'The Godfather' Star James Caan Dead At 82

The actor was best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather."
Famed actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family announced Thursday.

Caan, known for his performances in films such as “Brian’s Song,” “Misery” and “Elf,” was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic “The Godfather,” widely regarded as one of the best films ever made.

Caan died on Wednesday, July 6, his family said via the actor’s Twitter account. No cause of death was immediately reported.

